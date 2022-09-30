(Video) “The work’s not done here” – Elliott on winning player of the month for August and September

Liverpool have certainly had a mixed start to the season but Harvey Elliott was named as the star man, in the opening stages of the campaign.

Speaking with the club website after receiving the accolade, the 19-year-old said: “Personally I’m just very happy to receive this award and it’s all thanks to the fans and everyone who voted for me. Myself and my family are very appreciative of it.

“But the work’s not done here: it’s now on to the next month and the rest of the season to make sure we put it right.”

Our No.19 scored his first Premier League goal in this period and also featured in every available game, which is testament to the strong month he had for the Reds.

Let’s hope this is the first of many individual accolades and the teenager goes on to have a long and brilliant Anfield career.

You can watch Elliott’s interview via @LFC on Twitter:

