Jose Enrique says ‘I don’t understand’ one Liverpool star amid ‘guarantees’ request

A big red question mark remains over Naby Keita’s Liverpool future with the Guinean international yet to agree fresh terms despite reports asserting that the Reds are keen on the idea of holding on to the midfielder.

It’s a situation that’s left Jose Enrique scratching his head online, questioning what alleged ‘guarantees’ the former RB Leipzig man is looking for from his current employers.

“Naby Keita wants “guarantees” to sign a new deal at Liverpool and his situation remains open,” the Spaniard wrote on Instagram.

“Borussia Dortmund are one of three to four sides keen on the midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano).

“What I don’t understand is which guarantees he wants? Do you?”

There were suspicions that the 27-year-old was unhappy with his playing time at the club ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season, though an injury suffered meant he was denied the opportunity to prove he deserved a starting berth ahead of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Amid reports of interest from the Bundesliga, most interestingly from Borussia Dortmund, if a report from Bild is to be believed, the prospect of an arrangement with the German outfit revolving around star prodigy Jude Bellingham may prove too tempting.

There’s a limited timeframe within which to act, of course, should we wish to use our No.8 as a makeweight in a pre-arranged deal for the England international.

Ideally, of course, we’d prefer to keep hold of a player Jurgen Klopp still highly rates, though if it’s looking clear that he won’t agree an extended deal, Julian Ward and his recruitment team would be better advised to see his exit hand us an advantage in the pursuit of a top summer target.

