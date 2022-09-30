‘Absolutely lost without it’ – Greggs hilariously compares Alisson to popular breakfast menu item

There are few things more dependable than Alisson Becker but popular food company Greggs have attempted to compare our stopper to a much-loved breakfast item.

In their Twitter thread of the Greggs menu as Premier League players, only one Liverpool player made the esteemed list: ‘Sausage Breakfast Roll 🤝 Alisson Becker.

‘The first name on the teamsheet. Starts everything off. Absolutely lost without it’.

The Brazilian is certainly a vital member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and so it’s fair to say that we would be lost without the man between our sticks.

Not just because he’s our No.1 but he’s also certainly one of the first names on our team sheet and, despite the huge talents of Caoimhin Kelleher, there’s no chance we’ll be replacing him any time soon.

Efficient with his distribution too, the 29-year-old has started plenty of attacks for the Reds and Mo Salah has been a beneficiary of several assists from our stopper too.

It’s all a bit of fun and the list also features the likes of Erling Haaland – the sausage roll, Bukayo Saka – the sausage, bean and cheese melt and even Jude Bellingham – the cajun chicken and rice salad.

If this is the type of thing that makes you laugh, please feel free to let us know what food reminds you of any other Reds – past or present.

