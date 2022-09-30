(Video) Henderson provides free football for kids and quizzed on Southgate, Klopp and pandemic fundraising

Jordan Henderson is undoubtedly an inspiration for young football around the country and his latest venture into providing free sports for young people is nothing short of admirable.

Speaking with Sky News, our No.14 also called out Matt Hancock for his lockdown comments about footballers: “Whether or not he wanted to deflect from the pressure he was under, or whatever.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp provides nine-man injury update after international break cripples squad

“But for us, we were already in the process of doing stuff [to help] and we felt a responsibility as a group of players across the league”.

It’s an interesting watch with the Sunderland-born midfielder and it’s great to see how generous he is with his time and money.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

There won’t be any real Liverpool fans who need reminding of the importance our skipper has in the club and long may his Anfield career last.

You can watch the interview with Henderson via Sky News on YouTube:

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage