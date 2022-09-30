Klopp now confirms ‘outstanding’ star will miss Brighton clash

Calvin Ramsay will have to wait a little while longer for his Liverpool debut after Jurgen Klopp officially ruled out the youngster from the Reds’ upcoming tie with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Scottish youngster, who arrived highly-rated from Aberdeen, has been stuck on the sidelines since the start of the season after a medical uncovered a lingering issue.

“Calvin is not ready to play but over the moon that he can train now. That’s fine, it’s really good,” the German tactician told reporters in his pre-match presser, as relayed on the club’s official website. “So he just needs now training, training, training and there will be a moment when he probably will play [for the] U21s that he can get a game, because we play now all the time. But that’s fine.”

Though it’s undoubtedly a frustrating time for the young fullback, he can rest assured that his manager remains just as excited about what he can potentially offer the side going forward.

“He is an outstanding talent. We scouted him, I saw a lot of games of Calvin and he did exceptionally well,” Klopp continued for liverpoolfc.com.

“For the young age and the way he plays, he is a real player – he’s really involved in everything.

“A real talent, I was really excited about it, I am excited about him, but then he arrived here and he had an issue with his back and since then he was out.

“Now I have saw him two or three times in training but it is the first three sessions. Now we know much more about him as a boy; outstanding, well educated, friendly, really confident and a really good boy. Now we started working, that’s it.”

It’s a shame we’ll be left waiting a while longer to catch a glimpse of the 19-year-old who won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award for his significant contributions last term.

Though we’re far from expecting Ramsay to snatch away Trent Alexander-Arnold’s spot in the first-XI once he’s fully available for selection, having genuine competition on the right-hand side can hardly be considered a negative.

Ideally, we’ll see a situation develop mirroring the left-flank where Kostas Tsimikas has tended to thrive slotting in when Andy Robertson has been forced onto the sidelines.

It’s a tall order for the Scot given the calibre of player he’ll be vying for minutes with, though, judging by Klopp’s comments, it seems a challenge he’ll be capable of embracing.

