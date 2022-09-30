Jurgen Klopp provides nine-man injury update after international break cripples squad

Liverpool are reading themselves for a Premier League bout with Brighton and Hove Albion and Jurgen Klopp provided a lengthy injury update on his squad.

As reported by Theo Squires from the Liverpool Echo, the German said: “Some are still out, doing rehab. Robbo, Curtis, Ox and Naby. Luis only landed yesterday morning. I heard he’s good. Darwin, with caution after intense period. Same for Diogo. Calvin is training but not ready to play.

“Kelleher looks good in training. I think he’ll play this weekend for the U23s. Ibou needs training as well. If he’s back for the weekend, depends how he trains today”.

It’s certainly an extensive update and sees Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all still out, awaiting a confirmed comeback date – although the boss did go on to explain the captain of Scotland may only be a couple of weeks away.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota all seem to be just precautionary absences from training, whilst we all hope that none of them have an actual injury that rules them out for the game at Anfield.

It’s great to hear that Caoimhin Kelleher is finally back in training, after not playing any part in pre-season up to now and that Ibou Konate is very close to a return to action.

Mark this all down as four no’s, three maybe’s and two soon to be yes’s, whisper it quietly but our list of injured players may actually be on the decline for once.

It’s going to be a firm touching of wood, as we all hope that this list doesn’t grow again – we can also add Jordan Henderson back to the available players too.

Let’s hope we can get through the weekend unscathed, secure three points and get ready for a very busy month of football.

You can view the update from Klopp via @TheoSquiresECHO on Twitter:

JK: Kelleher looks good in training. I think he'll play this weekend for the U23s. Ibou needs training as well. If he's back for the weekend, depends how he trains today.#LFC https://t.co/eqXcdhsCZ1 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) September 30, 2022

