(Video) Ibou Konate’s hilariously cold response to his new FIFA rating

Ibou Konate was amongst a host of Liverpool players to have their latest FIFA 23 ratings revealed by Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas.

The French defender was approached by the duo whilst he was eating in the canteen and they began to tell him about his statistics for this year’s edition of the game.

The pair revelled in the 23-year-old’s low pace and passing numbers and he had a simple, yet cold response for them.

The former RB Leipzig man hilariously said: “I don’t care, it’s not real life!”.

They went on to terrorise the rest of the squad and the whole video is a great watch.

You can watch the video of Konate’s reaction (from 1:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

