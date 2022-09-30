Liverpool star with only 131 PL minutes set to start against Brighton after Reds dealt injury blow

Kostas Tsimikas is set to retain his place in the Liverpool starting-XI with first-choice Andy Robertson still recovering from a knee injury.

James Pearce had previously confirmed the Scot’s ongoing struggles for The Athletic in an injury crisis that appears to have steadily softened for the Merseysiders over the course of the international break.

Jordan Henderson is set to make his return to the matchday squad on Saturday after a brief cameo in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany.

There’ll be little to no concerns about the Greek international’s ability to slot-in successfully for his fellow left-back – despite only featuring in 131 minutes of Premier League action this term – from any of Jurgen Klopp’s team or, indeed, those supporting the Anfield-based outfit far and wide.

With such an intense period of fixtures coming up in October, of course, the sooner we can have the former Hull City man back in team training the better.

Upcoming meetings against Arsenal and Manchester City will absolutely require the best possible XIs we can put up if we’re to close the gap to the top of the table.

