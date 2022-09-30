(Photos) Liverpool receive timely & superb quadruple injury boost before Brighton

A look at Liverpool’s latest batch of team training photos will confirm the return of Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jordan Henderson.

The latter played a role in England’s six-goal thriller with Germany in the international break, which has fortunately not disrupted his recovery ahead of a meeting with Brighton on October 1.

It’s a reassuring update across the park with our Irish No.2 set to provide some stellar cover for Alisson Becker, should it be needed, whilst Reds have yet to witness a debut from our Scottish summer signing.

Having greatly impressed last term, we’re excited to see what Konate can accomplish this term and whether he’ll be able to supplant Joel Matip in the backline once more.

You can catch the photos here, courtesy of Liverpool’s official website: