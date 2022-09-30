(Video) Surprising Dejan Lovren cushion spotted in Liverpool dressing room

Players come and go at a football club and, no matter how loved they may be by fans for their on-field performances, it’s safe to assume that some of the current squad have strong friends who have departed Anfield.

In the recent video shared by the club’s YouTube channel, the FIFA 23 player ratings have been revealed but something in the background of one shot has caught the attention.

READ MORE: (Video) “The work’s not done here” – Elliott on winning player of the month for August and September

As Kostas Tsimikas was showing Thiago Alcantara his latest rating and the new issue of the game, a familiar face can be spotted in the corner of the dressing room.

None other than Dejan Lovren’s face was gracing a pillow and it’s certainly a shock to see.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It appears to be next to Mo Salah’s locker too, which makes a lot of sense and obviously shows that the Egyptian King is missing his old mate.

You can see the Lovren cushion (from 7:46), in the far right of the picture via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage