Liverpool could make January move for winger Salah has recommended to Reds hierarchy – Graeme Bailey

Liverpool are said to be weighing up a January move for up-and-coming Egyptian star Ibrahim Adel.

This comes courtesy of Graeme Bailey who notes that Mo Salah is said to be a fan of his compatriot, though the Reds are already aware of him.

“The 21-year-old is currently with Egyptian outfit Pyramids but has been linked with a move to Europe for over a year since making his debut for the senior squad,” the journalist wrote for 90Min.

Any potential move for the 21-year-old does come with the caveat that he would need to be immediately loaned out to another European outfit.

“It is believed that the interested parties would look at doing a deal for Adel in January, before loaning him out to another side in Europe before he qualifies for a work-permit to play in the UK,” Bailey continued.

Able to play across the forward line, the Egyptian’s versatility is sure to be a big hit with Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff should our recruitment team be convinced by his potential in the game.

Though we witnessed a significant breakthrough in negotiations with our No.11 in the summer, we’d still be far from surprised to learn of Julian Ward and his colleagues considering possible long-term replacements for our Egyptian King.

It’s possible that Salah could maintain a high level of performance beyond 2025, though the steady additions of the likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz over the years do more than indicate that we’re not content to sit and allow key options to age without ensuring the continuity of the forward line.

