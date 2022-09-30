Roberto De Zerbi provides three-man Brighton injury update as Adam Lallana is a doubt for the trip to Anfield

Liverpool will be the first team to face a Roberto De Zerbi side in the Premier League, as we welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield.

Ahead of the maiden game for the new boss, the 43-year-old provided his first fitness updates (via Brighton’s club website): “Adam Lallana trained today with the squad and the first XI. I think he can’t start but he feels good. Tariq Lamptey trained yesterday (Thursday) for the first time. He feels good but I think Lamptey will not be ready to start.

“Enock Mwepu is unavailable. We are waiting for him because he is a big loss for him. Everybody else is okay.”

It’s perhaps not a surprise for our fans to see that Adam Lallana is a doubt for the match, after his many unfortunate injury issues with the Reds during his six-year stay.

With Tariq Lamptey, the talents of the young right-back are undoubted and his blistering pace could potentially cause Luis Diaz some issues – so we wouldn’t be too upset to see the 22-year-old miss the match.

As for Enock Mwepu, the young midfielder has had a strong yet brief English football career and so again – Jurgen Klopp will be happy to see another man ruled out of the match.

Many inside our home stadium will be hoping to wish our former No.20 a welcome return to Merseyside, as well as possibly looking out for Moises Caicedo – who has been heavily linked in the past months.

The main concern will be what we do though and the only objective is ending the game with all three points.

Whether it’s one, two or three players missing for the Italian, we should have enough to secure a victory.

