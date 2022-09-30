(Photos) Liverpool’s biggest concern looks solved as training pictures reveal exciting truth

After weeks of mixed performances from Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s men could be set to discover some consistency as after training photos released ahead of Brighton’s visit revealed a multiplicity of options at the German’s disposal.

Jordan Henderson back involved in team training following a cameo with England, whilst Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and James Milner were also all spotted.

Whilst our head coach may be slightly reluctant to entrust our skipper with 90 minutes on Saturday, it does herald the return of some much-needed balance in the middle of the park, whilst our backup options look seriously appetising.

