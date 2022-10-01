(Video) Calamity at the back for Brighton hands Liverpool lead in terrific comeback

A half-time team talk with his Liverpool players, coupled with the introduction of Luis Diaz at the break, appeared to do Liverpool the world of good in their contest with Brighton & Hove Albion after the second-half.
It initially seemed that the Colombian international had bundled in the Reds’ third goal of the afternoon, though a replay clearly established it was an own goal from Adam Webster.
Robert Sanchez missed a clearance from a corner leaving the ball to rebound into the back of the net.
