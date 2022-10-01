(Video) Firmino floors Brighton defender before scoring Liverpool equaliser after big Luis Diaz impact

Luis Diaz’s impact on Liverpool was notable in the second-half of action as he provided the assist for Bobby Firmino’s second goal of the afternoon, after the forward floored one defender, to level proceedings at Anfield.

It marks a much-improved performance from the Reds in the second-half of action with the Brazilian international proving deadly up top for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Merseysiders have, at the time of writing, protected Virgil van Dijk’s tremendous home record, though will be hoping the former Hoffenheim man’s contribution inspires the hosts into snapping up all the available points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports (via @M22M78):