Jurgen Klopp tells ex-Red it’s ‘too early’ to end playing career after what he’s seen this season

Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Brighton and Hove Albion will mean another meeting between Jurgen Klopp and former favourite Adam Lallana.

The former Mainz head coach paid a special tribute to the ex-Red and advised him to not cut his playing career short following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

“Before signing these notes off I do want to make a special mention of a member of the Brighton team who always has a special place in my heart and this club’s also. Adam Lallana!” the German wrote in his programme notes (via liverpoolfc.com).

“It didn’t surprise me at all that while Brighton were waiting for a new head coach Adam was asked to help with the leadership around the first team.

“Having watched him play this season, my personal view is that it’s too early for him to be considering moving away from the dressing room. But I was really pleased to see his qualities as an inspirational and emblematic figure were recognised by his current employer.

“Adam is one of the good guys and I’m sure Roberto De Zerbi will discover, as I did back in 2015, how valuable he will be in helping a new coach settle in England.”

A technically gifted midfield star who was the first to truly grasp the manager’s demands during his time in Merseyside, a move into coaching on a full-time basis seems inevitable for the Englishman.

READ MORE: Liverpool could hijack Chelsea move for £52.7m attacker as RMC Sport reports Reds following him ‘very closely’

Even with his current injury struggles, the midfielder still potentially has a few more seasons in the game at the age of 34.

Whatever decision he takes with his future, we’ll be wishing Lallana nothing but the very best of luck and it would be nice to see him return to Liverpool at one stage.

It’ll be nothing but business in the 90 minutes that take place at L4 later today, of course, with us needing to close the gap to the top four and the league leaders.

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage