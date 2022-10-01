(Video) ‘I don’t understand!’ – Klopp makes Trent critics look stupid after exposing defending myth with step-by-step tactical breakdown

Jurgen Klopp’s tactical breakdowns are a thing of beauty when he chooses to go off the well-beaten track generally trod by managers in their pre-match press conferences.

Reaching the limit of his patience with the accusations levelled at Trent Alexander-Arnold and his defensive capabilities, the German launched into a lengthy breakdown of the No.66’s role in his system and why the Englishman is often found to be far ahead of the pitch and leaving space behind him to exploit.

It’s clear that the Academy graduate is a vital part of our risk and reward-based style of football, which does at times leave our backline and holding midfielder Fabinho with work to do in the backline.

Fortunately, we’ve got one of the best back four’s in world football that is generally more than capable of dealing with whatever trouble comes its way.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RealKevinPalmer (via @carlkmarkham and PA Media):

