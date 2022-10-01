Klopp makes ‘horrendous’ Liverpool admission after fourth draw in seven league games

Jurgen Klopp admitted it was difficult to watch his Liverpool side being exposed by an aggressive visiting Brighton outfit at Anfield.

The German’s post-match comments were relayed on Twitter by Neil Jones after the Reds succumbed to their fourth draw in seven league games to leave them toiling outside of the top four spots.

Jurgen Klopp admits it was "horrendous, horrible to watch" Brighton's attackers picking up space between the lines today, and says even he wasn't "100 percent convinced" his Liverpool side would see the game out at 3-2.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 1, 2022

The Merseysiders provided some hope of collecting all three points after mounting a terrific comeback, due in no small part to some Bobby Firmino heroics, but were let down by a Leandro Trossard hat-trick at L4 – the first from an opposition star since Andrey Arshavin in 2008.

In the manager’s defence, as he pointed out, the possible build-up of momentum gained from a 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League was most certainly negated by the international break period (extended by the postponed Chelsea clash).

That being said, it’s hard to excuse such a performance after witnessing several of the club’s key men fail to deliver the high standards we’ve come to expect of them.

Klopp has one hell of a job to do to inspire a turnaround in our season and quickly before the World Cup comes around.

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage