(Video) Liverpool go 2-0 down in opening 17 minutes as Trossard double has Anfield stunned

Brighton came to Anfield and established an early dominance that would be more typical coming from the hosts in Liverpool, firing two efforts past the Reds in the opening 17 minutes.

Both came from the highly impressive Belgian Leandro Trossard with the forward taking advantage of some slick passing moves from the Seagulls to double their advantage in the first-half of action.

The Merseysiders have come back from worse before, though it’s been far from the start Jurgen Klopp will have expected from his men.

You can catch both goals below, courtesy of ADNAN & beIN Sports (via @goalsreplayg & @ballonrondfc):

LIVERPOOL FC 0-1 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

⚽ 4' Leandro Trossard (#BHA)pic.twitter.com/uCiM6F3HUT — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) October 1, 2022

Doublé de Leandro Trossard, 2-0 pour Brighton contre Liverpool.pic.twitter.com/DlBvtifFA8 — Ballon Rond (@ballonrondfc) October 1, 2022