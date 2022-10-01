1/3 ground duels won: Liverpool star badly let Klopp down v Brighton

Fabinho has already received some stick for his involvement in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Brighton, though it’s arguably clear that critics should be looking in a different direction.

Posting only a single duel won (out of three attempted), according to SofaScore, Jordan Henderson failed to provide the defensive solidity some had hoped his return to the XI would bring down the right-hand side.

Looking at the numbers registered by his fellow midfielders – Thiago Alcantara won nine of his 11 ground duels and Fabinho four out of four attempted – it’s not difficult to see where the Reds were struggling in particular.

Again, we saw an opposition outfit successfully aim their attacks down the right flank, a reality hardly helped by the fact our skipper was struggling to defensively aid his teammates.

That’s not to claim that our holding midfielder was miles better, though it’s difficult to see how we’ll continue to ask Trent Alexander-Arnold to push high up the pitch without some kind of guarantee of defensive solidity in his vacated spot.

Of course, it would likewise be bordering on insanity to suggest the Scouser should be dropped given what he offers this Liverpool side in possession.

