Liverpool team news confirmed: Luis Diaz dropped as surprising Jota & Nunez calls made v Brighton

Liverpool have quite the challenge ahead of them this October with nine games set to be played in the space of 29 days, all kicking off with a fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion and new boss Roberto de Zerbi.

With the Seagulls having enjoyed a positive start to the campaign prior to Graham Potter’s switch to Chelsea, it will be interesting to see whether the potential and ever-feared new manager bounce rears its head at L4.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Given that Arsenal look on course to register their seventh win of the campaign to extend their lead ahead of the Reds by 12 points (with two games-in-hand) at the time of writing, Jurgen Klopp’s men can ill afford anything but the lion’s share of the spoils.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp tells ex-Red it’s ‘too early’ to end playing career after what he’s seen this season

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has put his faith in a centre-back partnership comprised of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Jordan Henderson is back skippering the side following his return from injury with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara completing the midfield three.

Up top, Bobby Firmino surprisingly beats out competition from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota to lead the line for Liverpool and is supported by Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho on the wings.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the Liverpool team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's men welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield after the international break. Thoughts on the XI selected, Reds? 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/X6ATbG9QxU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 1, 2022

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage