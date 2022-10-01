Nunez decision made for Brighton as ‘really good’ Red misses out – Liverpool predicted team news

News of Liverpool’s lessening injury crisis will have come as music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears ahead of an October run of fixtures that looks not for the faint of heart.

A double round of meetings with Rangers and a clash with Ajax sandwiched around top-flight fixtures with Arsenal and Manchester City would test even the strongest of squads and it’s fortunate that the Reds midfield injury woes have seriously abated since the international break came to a close.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s clear that the German’s men will also see it as an opportunity to show-off their title credentials and respond to whispers that the club’s hopes of lifting the league crown once more are already over.

READ MORE: ‘That’s clear’ – Klopp fires subtle dig at Southgate over Trent’s England treatment

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk should partner Joel Matip in the heart of the backline. Though fans will have to wait a while longer for a Calvin Ramsay debut after Klopp confirmed the ‘really good’ young fullback isn’t ready yet to feature for his new side.

In the middle of the park, we can see Jordan Henderson filing out for the Merseysiders once more alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

The forward line remains the same with the former Borussia Dortmund boss opting for Diogo Jota over Darwin Nunez after his impressive outing in the 2-1 win over Ajax with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz taking to the wings.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage