Liverpool could hijack Chelsea move for £52.7m attacker as RMC Sport reports Reds following him ‘very closely’

Christopher Nkunku’s potential switch to Chelsea next summer may not be quite as cut and dry as some have assumed following an update on the Frenchman’s future.

Liverpool are said to remain in the mix for the talented attacker with it being reported that the club is following the player ‘very closely’.

“French striker Christopher Nkunku has reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea for a transfer next summer,” Fabrice Hawkins reported for RMC Sport.

“The Leipzig player passed his medical examination, but not in Frankfurt as announced by the German press. The player was well in Frankfurt, but to renew his insurance (for his legs as many footballers do).

“Chelsea are ready to lift the €60m purchase clause, but so far nothing has been agreed between the English club and Christopher Nkunku. Several clubs, including Liverpool, are following the French international very closely.”

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to his Bundesliga campaign, registering seven goal contributions in 11 games (across all competitions).

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Nunez decision made for Brighton as ‘really good’ Red misses out – Liverpool predicted team news

The question for Liverpool, of course, remains as to where they’d fit Nkunku in their front-three after spending over £60m on Darwin Nunez in the summer and possessing another top centre-forward in Diogo Jota.

He has played across the forward line this term and in recent years, though there’s no questioning the reality that the striker’s more centrally focused.

It’s very possible that our recruitment team may see some advantage playing the French international down the wing, particularly with Mo Salah having entered his 30s, though it remains to be seen whether we’re prepared to invest the required £52.7m to land his signature.

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage