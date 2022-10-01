James Pearce says one LFC star ‘outstanding’ in disappointing Brighton draw – Reds might have lost without him

It was another familiar story for Liverpool this term as only a handful of players shone on a difficult afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Commenting on the encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion on Twitter, James Pearce paid tribute to ‘outstanding’ Alisson Becker’s heroics in the 3-3 draw.

So poor defensively. Even after fighting back to go 3-2 up it was far too open. Complete inability to control a game. Been the story of the season so far. Look so vulnerable. Feel for Alisson who was outstanding. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 1, 2022

It’s telling of the Brazilian’s importance to the Reds that the home side could have easily conceded potentially two or more efforts had he not been enjoying a rich vein of form for the club.

Even our No.1’s best efforts can only get us so far when the problems are so numerous for this Liverpool side.

A lack of proper shielding in front of the backline whilst Fabinho continues to search for his world-beating form, coupled with silly errors from Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and ongoing disjointed displays from the midfield have left our defence far more exposed than its been in years.

It’s good to see Alisson keeping us in contention for points but at the moment he’s being badly let down by some of his generally stellar teammates and a solution has to be found soon.

