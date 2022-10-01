(Video) Trent slip gifts Trossard opportunity to score Brighton opener

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have added fuel to the fire as far as his defensive critics are concerned after Brighton opened the scoring early on at Anfield.

Leandro Trossard found himself with space inside the box after the No.66 found himself wrong-footed and, consequently, planted on the turf leaving the Belgian with time to get away a cool finish past Alisson Becker.

In the fullback’s defence, we reckon he’d have provided enough pressure to keep the scoreline level had he kept on his feet – it’s an unfortunate error.

After repeatedly conceding first to opposition prior to the international break, it wasn’t an encouraging sign from Jurgen Klopp’s men in the opening half of action.

LIVERPOOL FC 0-1 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

