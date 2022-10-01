(Video) Trossard hits Anfield hat-trick after Van Dijk error in tense Brighton clash

(Video) Trossard hits Anfield hat-trick after Van Dijk error in tense Brighton clash

Virgil van Dijk seemed to be at fault for Liverpool’s latest conceded effort as a Leandro Trossard effort ensured Brighton clawed their way back into the points at Anfield.

The Dutchman moved to intercept a cross into the box but fluffed a clearance, allowing the unmarked Belgian to guide home an equaliser past Alisson Becker.

It’s unfortunate for the Brazilian international who has perhaps been the Reds’ best player on the pitch beyond Bobby Firmino.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ADNAN (via @futbol_vertical):

