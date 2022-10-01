(Video) VAR overturns Firmino offside goal verdict to hand Liverpool first-half lifeline

VAR was on hand to give Liverpool fans hope of the club overturning a poor start to their Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion after the visitors registered two efforts past Alisson Becker in the opening 17 minutes of action.

Bobby Firmino halved the deficit at the half-hour mark, getting on the end of a Mo Salah pullback and producing a deft finish.

The linesman’s decision to call for offside was fortunately reviewed by the operators at Stockley Park who ruled that the Egyptian King had timed his run into the box perfectly.

Liverpool 1×2 Brighton Robert Firmino