‘My gut feeling’ – Ex-Red makes Alexander-Arnold World Cup admission as the full-back continues to struggle for form

Michael Owen has weighed in on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s World Cup hopes as the Liverpool defender continues to struggle for form.

The 23-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s recent Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany but didn’t play a single minute for the Three Lions.

Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier have all been selected over Alexander-Arnold previously but Owen has now discussed whether he thinks the scouser will be on the plane to Qatar next month.

“Gareth Southgate has not made an immediate decision on Trent,” Owen explained (as quoted by the Daily Mail). “If you look back over the last couple of years he has chosen not to put him in there even when his performances for Liverpool probably warranted it.

“Southgate tended to stick with Reece James, Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker.

“Everyone can see how good Trent is. My gut feeling is that he will go to the World Cup but I think Reece James will be the starting right-back.”

Liverpool supporters will admit that the Academy graduate hasn’t been at his best so far this campaign, but on his day he is certainly one of the best full backs in the world.

His immense passing and crossing ability sets him apart from many of the rest but he’s experiencing a slow start to the season.

He’s not the only one from Jurgen Klopp’s squad that have struggled in recent weeks with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all performing below par as well.

The likes of Trippier and Walker are better defenders than Alexander-Arnold but most, including Southgate, will admit that the Liverpool man is far more superior going forward.

Our No. 66 is yet to register an assist this season which will comes as a surprise to many.

He needs to keep his head up, continue to work hard and he’ll soon be back at his best – it’s then down to Southgate to make his decision on whether the scouser is heading to the World Cup or not.

