(Video) Alisson make miraculous save against Brighton to keep Liverpool in the game

Liverpool’s first-half against Brighton certainly didn’t go to plan but if it wasn’t for Alisson Becker, the game could have been much worse than the two goal deficit we found ourselves behind.

Pascal Groß had the ball in the middle of the pitch and played a pass to Danny Welbeck, between Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The former Manchester United man rolled the ball to Leandro Trossard, who really could have ended his trip to Anfield with more than the three goals he went home with.

Our No.1 ran out and performed an amazing save with his right leg, which cannoned up the other end of the pitch.

The Brazilian would have been as disappointed as anyone else to see the Reds fail to win the match but there’s no doubting the importance he has in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

