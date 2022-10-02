(Video) Klopp admits ‘Brighton surprised’ Liverpool with ‘set-up’ at Anfield

Liverpool were set with a tough task of trying to keep Roberto De Zerbi’s side out at Anfield but without knowing how the new manager would set his team up, with Jurgen Klopp admitting he was surprised by the Italian.

Speaking with the media after the match, the 55-year-old discussed his shock at the Sussex side’s tactics: “The set-up of Brighton surprised us because we had no idea what they would do [because] it was clear we could not use situations of Brighton’s from the last weeks.

“They had a good set-up before, obviously, with Graham Potter and now with Roberto.

“He obviously did exactly the right things with them and so it is not new, that happens quite frequently, to be 100 per cent honest”.

It’s certainly not an easy task to try and anticipate what a new manager will do to a side and it looks as though the long preparations for this match, were perhaps not spent preparing for the team that we met on the pitch.

