(Video) Klopp bemoans international fatigue for two players that started against Brighton

Liverpool, like all other teams in the Premier League, had to prepare for this weekend’s matches with several players returning from international duty and Jurgen Klopp named two players who were struggling with fatigue.

Speaking with the media after the match, the 55-year-old discussed concerns over international fixtures: “The boys came back from everywhere in the world and you could see that; Kostas played two games and stuff like this and the other boys didn’t play for a while, like Hendo and these kind of things.

“That makes it more difficult”.

Name checking both Kostas Tsimikas and Jordan Henderson shows that the German was clearly concerned about their preparation for the game with Brighton.

Playing the Greek left-back makes sense, because Andy Robertson is still out injured and there aren’t any other natural full-backs within the squad.

As for our captain though, it’s fair to assume that there were other midfielders were available to play – such as Arthur Melo.

