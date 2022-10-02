(Video) Klopp breaks usual tact of ‘one game of a time’ by looking ahead to Arsenal match

Liverpool’s mantra for many years has been taking it one game at a time but Jurgen Klopp took time to look ahead to the Arsenal match, following the draw with Brighton at Anfield.

Speaking with the media after the game against Roberto De Zerbi’s side, the 55-year-old said: “I cannot say what everybody wants to hear now, it’s just the reality and how I said, that process started already, interrupted by press conferences and interviews, but from tonight on we will prepare for Rangers and we will try to do better.

“I know then Arsenal is coming and we saw glimpses of their game against Tottenham, they are outstanding in the moment so that is obviously not an easy game.

“But we will give it a proper try”.

It’s strange to not just hear the boss talk about facing Rangers but it shows a real worry of ensuring that we are in the race for a strong finish in the Premier League, as well as in Europe.

