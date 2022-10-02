‘It’s not the first time’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool fail to hold out against Brighton

Jurgen Klopp believes that the atmosphere inside Anfield dropped when Liverpool took the lead against Brighton but admitted that he never felt comfortable that his side would hold out for all three points.

Brighton silenced all inside L4 after they raced to a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes but the noise levels soon increased inside the ground as a Bobby Firmino brace and an Adam Webster own goal completed a superb comeback for the Reds.

Klopp’s side couldn’t secure the victory however, as Leandro Trossard completed his hat-trick inside the final 10 minutes and the German tactician spoke about his side’s performance following the game.

“It’s not the first time (when asked if he felt the atmosphere dropped after Liverpool took the lead),” the former Borussia Dortmund boss told reporters in his post-match presser (as quoted by Liverpool World).

“It just didn’t happen too often because we were just more convincing. It’s normal and I don’t blame anyone for that in the stands, not at all – this feeling was obvious, it was not done.

“So, the good part of the story is obviously 2-0 down and then 3-2 up but that costs energy. The boys came back from everywhere in the world and you could see that.

“Kostas [Tsimikas] played two games and stuff like this and the other boys didn’t play for a while, like Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and these kind of things. That makes it more difficult.

READ MORE: Brighton boss De Zerbi makes Anfield admission as he discusses ‘crazy’ Liverpool clash

“In these moments, you have to control the game much better. I think we talked about controlling the game for two or three years, that we have to control it better.

“This was definitely a moment where we should have controlled it better in possession but we didn’t. Then, it looks a bit like it looked today – yes, it was not the part of the game I liked the most, that’s clear.” The visitors certainly deserve credit for their performance, especially during the first-half, and if we’re completely honest with ourselves then a point was probably a fair result. Amongst Liverpool supporters recently, a lot has been made of the atmosphere inside Anfield as it certainly hasn’t been as loud this season.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The performances on the pitch certainly aren’t helping the atmosphere but it works both ways – when the players need our support we need to step up and make it as hard as possible for the opponents.

Too many of our players aren’t performing to the level that they’re capable of and a lot of work is required on the training ground to get us out of this mini-rut.

We now have just two wins from our opening seven Premier League games and for a side that is wanting to challenge for the league title, that is seriously concerning.

We’re already 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal, although they have played a game more, and if Manchester City defeat Manchester United today, we’ll be a huge 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

We need to focus on ourselves for now to ensure we’re in the best position as possible before the Qatar World Cup begins at the end of next month.

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage