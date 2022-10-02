(Video) Liverpool fans will be concerned by how easily Brighton progress up the pitch in lead up to Trossard’s equaliser

Liverpool once again failed to perform at their best against Brighton at Anfield yesterday and not many Reds supporters will have complaints about the spoils being shared.

Although the Seagulls performed well, Jurgen Klopp’s side were far too passive in their pressing and the visitors progressed up the pitch and tested Alisson Becker far too easily on a number of occasions.

READ MORE: ‘Obviously raging’ – Pundit believes Jurgen Klopp is yet to trust one Liverpool star following early season incident

Leandro Trossard netted a hat trick and stole the show on another disappointing afternoon for the Merseysiders.

In the build up to his third goal inside the final 10 minutes, the way in which the south coast outfit were allowed to dictate the play and almost toy with our players is difficult to watch.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Roberto De Zerbi’s side had far too much time on the ball and a short 30 second clip showing the build up to Trossard’s goal emphasises how we’re simply not performing well enough defensively.

Hard work is required on the training ground to ensure no other side finds it so easy to calve right through us.

We host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday and, not for the first time this season, a big reaction is needed.

Watch the clip below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage