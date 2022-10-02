Liverpool star shares heated exchange with Jurgen Klopp as tempers flare during Brighton clash

If how much this Liverpool squad cared about winning was ever in doubt, you’d only have to look to a heated exchange that took place between Jurgen Klopp and Fabinho during Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

The Brazilian midfielder was one of a number of Reds players that quite simply wasn’t at the races and his manager made that abundantly clear to him during the second half.

The German was seriously animated by something he had seen from his No. 3 and as he sent what looked like an x-rated message to the former AS Monaco man, it appeared that Fabinho chose to ignore the message, as spotted by the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle.

The situation did appear to be calmed moments later when the 28-year-old shared a brief conversation with the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

This makes it clear that just because the lads aren’t quite performing so far this term, that’s not to say that they don’t care. The passion is clearly there, it’s just that the quality is not at the moment.

Fabinho is one of our most important players and the job he does in protecting the defence doesn’t go unnoticed but he hasn’t done his job effectively so far this campaign and that has showed.

When he’s not on his game it feels as if the team just doesn’t click how it should and the sooner the Brazil international is back to his best the better.

