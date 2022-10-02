Former PL manager slams ‘very, very poor’ actions of one Liverpool defender in build-up to Brighton equaliser

Virgil van Dijk was at fault for Brighton’s equaliser against Liverpool according to Tim Sherwood.

The Reds came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 against Roberto De Zerbi’s side but the Seagulls equalised with less than ten minutes remaining at Anfield as Leandro Trossard netted a superb hat-trick.

The Belgian’s third goal was taken superbly well but former Spurs and Aston Villa boss Sherwood believes one of Jurgen Klopp’s star men should’ve done more to prevent the goal.

“If you watch him (Van Dijk) here (for Brighton’s third goal), he just lumbers into position and that’s a switch off in concentration there,” Sherwood told Premier League productions (as quoted by The Kop Times).

READ MORE: Liverpool star shares heated exchange with Jurgen Klopp as tempers flare during Brighton clash

“It was very, very poor. Just get back into position and get your body shape correct. He just sticks his left leg out for the clearance and the ball goes underneath, it’s a poor error for someone of his quality.”

Van Dijk is just one of a number of Klopp’s squad that have struggled to reach the level that we all know they’re capable of.

Last term he appeared to be back to his best following the nasty knee injury he sustained back in 2020 but his start to the new season is a concern.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Before the ball fell to Trossard to net his third of the game, the ball did appear to go under our No. 4 in what should’ve been a pretty straightforward clearance.

The likes of Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson were all below par as well as the Netherlands skipper.

It was a huge below to concede late on after the lads had put so much energy into a stunning come back, but in all honesty, Brighton deserved a point at least.

They were exceptional in the first half and they could very well be this season’s surprise package.

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage