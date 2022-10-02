(Video) Liverpool make statement as ‘at least 174 people have been killed’ in Indonesian football match

There have been some traumatic scenes in Indonesia, as it has been reported that ‘at least 174 people have been killed’ at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang.

Following the events, Liverpool made a statement on their Twitter account: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the events at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia’.

‘The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected at this time’.

Videos from inside the stadium have been shared by Sky Sports News, as home team Arema FC lost to rivals Persebaya Surabaya and it led to violence in the stadium.

To counteract this, police entered the field of play and illegally used tear gas on the supporters – after a crush within the ground led to the death of nearly 200 people.

It’s important to remember that the words of the authorities and the police cannot always be trusted in moments like this, as all wishes are sent to the families of those affected – let’s hope the truth of who is to blame comes to the fore and there is real justice for all guilty parties.

You can view the statement via @LFC and the scenes in Indonesia via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

