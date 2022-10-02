‘Just beautiful’ – Sadio Mane reflects on his time at Liverpool and winning one trophy in particular

Sadio Mane has been speaking about his time at Liverpool and winning the Champions League.

The Senegal star left Anfield to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer where he’ll be hoping to lift even more silverware to his already impressive collection.

The ex-Red won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and he’s now reflected on his time spent at Liverpool.

Following his arrival from Southampton in 2015, Mane became a vitally important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Senegal international netted 120 goals and registered 38 assists in 269 appearances for the club.

One of his most memorable nights came back in Madrid in 2019 when Liverpool defeated Spurs 2-0 in the Champions League final.

The 30-year-old has spoke about winning the club’s sixth European Cup against the North London outfit.

Our former No. 10 won the penalty that allowed Mo Salah to open the scoring against Spurs and there was a fear that with him exiting the club this season that we would seriously miss him on the left wing.

He was a part of a frightening front three alongside Salah and Bobby Firmino and although we were guttered to see him head to the Bundesliga, Luis Diaz is doing more than well enough acting as Mane’s replacement.

So far this term the attacker has six games in 12 outings for the German champions as they sit third in the German top flight.

After losing two Champions League finals during his time at Liverpool Mane will be looking to taste success in the competition with Munich this season.

Bayern are in a difficult group with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen but have won two out of two so far and will fancy their chances of topping Group C.

We wish Mane all the best for the season, just not if he comes up against us in Europe’s premier competition .

