Owen discusses Alexander-Arnold’s current form and explains how one ex-Red can exploit Liverpool ‘weakness’ in Champions League

Michael Owen has explained that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool’s most dangerous attacking threats but believes the 23-year-old is a defensive liability.

The Academy graduate has received criticism recently for his defensive performances and it’s now unclear whether the full back will be a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup that begins next month.

The Reds No. 66 did little to silence his doubters with another questionable performance against Brighton on Saturday and ex-Red Owen has now weighed on on the scouser’s performances as he prepares to come up against former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent in Tuesday’s huge Champions League clash with Rangers.

“Most teams who play Liverpool identify Trent as one of the main attacking threats they need to stop,” Owen said (as quoted by Daily Mail). “By the same token, they will also say their biggest opportunity for getting in is on his side.

“Jordan Henderson has tended to try and cover for him but sometimes Jordan is not playing and that has been a cause for concern in certain games. One of Liverpool’s biggest strengths can also be one of their biggest weaknesses.

“Ryan Kent will obviously know that. I’m sure he still watches Liverpool and there will be a huge part of him that is fond of the club.

“If you are an opposing manager you are looking for a player to make those out-to-in runs, especially if Trent vacates.

“Liverpool have a lot of the ball at Anfield so Trent is going to be sucked into those advanced positions.

“If Rangers can win it and be brave enough to leave Kent in almost cheating positions, they could counter-attack with a bit of force.”

In regards to attacking, Alexander-Arnold is one of the best full backs in the world and he has redefined the position in recent years.

His primary job, however, is to defend and it’s fair to say that his performances so far this season have been lacklustre.

In fairness, though, many of his Liverpool teammates have also struggled to perform at the level many expect this season and that is reflected by their current position in the Premier League table.

Klopp’s side are sat ninth at the moment, four points behind Brighton who occupy the final Champions League spot and a whopping 11 points league leaders Arsenal (who have played a game more than Liverpool).

The Anfield outfit need a huge reaction against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side on Tuesday night and Owen has previewed the ‘Battle of Britain’ clash.

“Rangers players are used to big games,” Owen said. “The Old Firm games are huge occasions, not just in Scotland, but around the world and they also have good European experience.

“I don’t think they are used to playing a team of this quality but in saying that Liverpool are not at the top of their game at the moment so there is a small bit of hope there.

“Liverpool fans will be hoping that they are just finding their stride. But to those who have watched every game this season it doesn’t quite feel like that.

“They need that foothold in the Champions League group and Rangers could bear the brunt of that.

“It will be tough for them at Anfield but Ibrox could be different.”

We were embarrassed by Napoli in our opening Champions League game but earned a decent victory against Ajax after that.

A huge three points are needed against the Glasgow-based outfit to leave us in a decent position before the reverse fixtures in the group.

