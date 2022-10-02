Fabrizio Romano discusses reports linking ‘very good’ Argentina international with Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has responded to reports linking Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez with a move to Liverpool.

The Argentina international, who is often deployed as a defensive midfielder, is rumoured to be one of the options Jurgen Klopp is considering as his search for a new midfielder goes on, that’s according to Todo Fichajes (via Caught Offside).

The 28-year-old has impressed since his move to the Seville-based outfit in January of 2020 and many believe he is ready for a move to the Premier League.

Transfer specialist Romano has now weighed in on these rumours.

Romano told Caught Offside: “Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is the latest midfielder being linked with Liverpool. As I’ve said before, I think we can expect a lot of speculation of this kind, but my understanding is that this story is simply more speculation.

“At the moment, I have no concrete confirmations on any talk between Liverpool and Guido Rodriguez – I think he’s very good player but they need a top, top player in the midfielder to bring in new energy and quality.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will be concerned by how easily Brighton progress up the pitch in lead up to Trossard’s equaliser

“As I wrote last week, it’s common knowledge that Liverpool want a top midfield signing in 2023, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to know for sure who they’ll bring in.”

The performances coming from our midfield in recent weeks have been far from convincing and it will be interesting to see whether Klopp makes a move during the January transfer window.

Jude Bellingham is the biggest name being linked with a move to Anfield but it is likely that any potential deal for the 19-year-old England international would be completed at the end of the season.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

In all honesty, we don’t know much about Rodriguez but he is a fully fledged Argentina international and made 47 appearances for Betis last term (across all competitions).

The rumours appear to be nothing more than speculation at the moment but it is certainly one to keep an eye on.

The midfielder has another two years remaining on his current contract with the La Liga outfit so he could cost a potentially substantial amount of money if we’re to strike a deal in the near future.

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage