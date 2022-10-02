(Video) Sepp van den Berg suffers horrific ankle injury with Schalke

Sepp van den Berg is currently on loan with Schalke and looks to have suffered a serious injury, whilst on loan with the Bundesliga club.

Playing against Augsburg, the 20-year-old was attempting to close down an opposition attacker and block the cross – when the horrific incident happened.

The Dutch defender went over on his ankle and it appeared to fully bend back, under the pressure of his tackle.

It’s not known how serious the injury is yet but the club Tweeted: ‘Sepp van den Berg is on the way to the hospital with a suspected ankle injury. We keep our fingers crossed for you, Sepp!’.

Sepp van den Berg befindet sich mit Verdacht auf eine Knöchelverletzung auf dem Weg ins Krankenhaus. Wir drücken dir die Daumen, Sepp! ✊🏽 ⏱️ 69' | #S04FCA 2:2 | #S04 pic.twitter.com/7VLxgJ9CDg — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) October 2, 2022

We can only send our best wishes to him too, as we hope it’s not too long-term of an injury.

You can watch the video of van den Berg via @duzbar07X on Twitter:

