(Video) 22-year-old Liverpool defender provides assist during loan spell

Liverpool have loaned a host of players out for this season and one of our younger stars provided an assist in this weekend’s fixtures.

Adam Lewis is currently playing for Newport County and featured against Leyton Orient, the team that James Balagizi is also on loan with, and provided an assist for the opening goal.

The 22-year-old took the corner that was converted by Will Evans and helped the Welsh team secure a victory in the League Two fixture.

The Liverpool-born full-back has three assists in 11 games this season already and is looking to be a useful outlet from left-back.

You can watch the video of Lewis’ assists for Newport (from 0:44) via Newport County AFC on YouTube:

