(Video) Adorable moment when young Red sees Anfield for the first time

Every Liverpool supporter will remember the first time they see Anfield and that moment has been captured for one young Red this weekend.

Despite the result against Brighton being far from ideal, you can’t always pick the result for your first game but that doesn’t make it less special.

One mother captured the moment that her son saw the famous ground for the very first time, with the young lad also being the grandson of the great Jimmy Case.

The awe in his eyes and face is just fantastic to watch and will perhaps help put our most recent result into some context.

The love we all have for the club as a child won’t change when we get older, no matter what the result is on the weekend.

You can watch the video of the young Red via @EmmaCase on Twitter:

However frustrating the game today I will never forget his face… ❤️❤️❤️ #LFC #Anfield pic.twitter.com/odkm9YbhFp — Emma Case (@EmmaCase) October 1, 2022

