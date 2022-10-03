BBC pundit accuses one of Liverpool’s best players of laziness: ‘Might be if he could run’

Liverpool fans have witnessed some utterly bizarre pieces of critique thrown the way of some of their beloved players over the years, though Garth Crooks’ thoughts on Thiago Alcantara may very well take the cake.

The BBC Sport pundit told followers of his team of the week column (via a tweet from Squawka News) that the Spaniard could be the Reds’ main man ‘if he could run’.

"Liverpool fans keep telling me that Thiago Alcântara (when he’s fit) is their main man. He might be if he could run." 😳 pic.twitter.com/CLCQD2z9Fp — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 3, 2022

The former Bayern Munich star has been a key part of the midfield for Jurgen Klopp since overcoming an injury-ridden start to life with the Anfield-based outfit.

The Spaniard has been one of our most active players when it comes to winning back possession; there’s certainly no lack of effort from Thiago when it comes to contributing to the defensive side of the game.

Against Brighton and Hove Albion, he won nine out of 11 duels (eight being ground duels) – three more than Fabinho (six out of seven).

Anyone who has genuinely watched the classy playmaker ply his trade for Liverpool, however, understands that our No.6 isn’t meant to be a box-to-box midfielder but rather help dictate the game.

