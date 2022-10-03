Details of Klopp’s ‘long talk’ with Darwin Nunez shared amid ongoing criticism

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he ‘had a long talk’ with Darwin Nunez over the start of his Liverpool career but noted that there were no serious concerns held over the striker.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Athletic journalist James Pearce who relayed the manager’s pre-match press conference comments online ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Klopp on Nunez: "Of course he's still adapting. Only yesterday we had a long talk. It's important that we're completely calm. The team isn't firing and that doesn't make it easier for strikers. It's really important in our situation that he isn't worrying." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 3, 2022

It’s a few reassuring words for the former Benfica man who has yet to start a game for his new club since the goalless draw at Goodison Park, most recently making a very brief cameo appearance as the German’s men succumbed to a 3-3 draw against Brighton.

Having only played seven games for us in total this term, it would be utterly bizarre to jump to any early conclusions around Nunez’s potential at L4.

The reality remains that his suspension (a point rightly made by Klopp in his presser) has hardly helped his adjustment period in Liverpool after making such a promising start.

It’s hardly helped by the fact that the man the 23-year-old is constantly being compared to, Erling Haaland, is bagging goals for fun with new employers Manchester City.

We’ve every faith in the former Penarol star coming good for us on a consistent basis and rediscovering his early exciting form.

Fans can catch the full comments below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "He is still adapting!" Jurgen Klopp on how Darwin Nunez has settled in at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/C36PEXaA9T — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 3, 2022

