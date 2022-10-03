Liverpool join Real Madrid and Juventus in being linked with 25-year-old Belgian midfielder – report

Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder will continue to gather headlines and we have once again been linked with a familiar name, alongside some other European giants.

As reported by Calcio Mercato: ‘Expiring in 2023 with Leicester, the 25-year-old Belgian midfielder will not renew his contract: Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool like him’.

It’s certainly not much to go on but, seeing as we have been repeatedly linked with Youri Tielemans in past years, there could be some truth in the rumours.

READ MORE: “No, no, not at all” – Virgil van Dijk responds to accusations over reasons for Liverpool’s poor start to the season

The Leicester City midfielder has had a long list of suitors for many years and if he is set to leave the Premier League club on a free transfer, there will be plenty of interested parties.

It’s never great to hear that we may have to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus but there’s certainly going to be a lot of appeal for the player, to remain in this country.

With FSG probably having to finance a few other midfield options this summer for some potentially large figures, then this could work as a cheaper option for us – in terms of transfer fees.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The wages are unlikely to be low on a free deal though and the Belgian with 19 goals and 19 assists in his English league career, is likely to demand a decent wage for himself.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one but it’s unlikely we can break the bank on multiple targets, in the same window.

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!