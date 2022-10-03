Liverpool message Henderson & Trent delivered to Bellingham at England camp revealed – Football Insider

With Liverpool possessing direct access to Jude Bellingham by virtue of possessing two England internationals, in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, it only makes sense that the Reds would utilise the two stars to help in their ongoing efforts to sign the former.

It has emerged, following the latest international break, that the pair spoke highly of their current employers to the Borussia Dortmund star, according to Football Insider.

The former Birmingham City prospect has come on leaps and bounds following his switch to German football with the Bundesliga outfit’s clear trust in the teenager proving invaluable for his development.

As such, one can entirely understand why Edin Terzic’s men have yet to give up hope on the idea that they can hold onto the Englishman for a while longer.

Given the amount of interest in Bellingham at this stage already, let alone before his potentially eye-opening exploits on the international stage ahead of the World Cup, however, it seems unlikely that Dortmund will be capable of fighting off interest come the summer window.

At the moment, their star man is keeping his cards very close to his chest as to where a potential preferred move may lie.

We can only hope that our two England internationals have made a significant impression on our top transfer target, if the report is to be believed.

