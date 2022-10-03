Journalist who broke Diaz to Liverpool news confirms ‘same’ scout looking at £8.7m Colombian striker – Pipe Sierra

Liverpool’s recruitment team are said to be particularly keen on snapping up a top-quality midfielder at the next available opportunity but that won’t stop them thinking ahead when it comes to other departments within the squad.

Pipe Sierra, the journalist who first broke news of Liverpool’s move for Luis Diaz, has confirmed on Twitter that the same scout who kept an eye on the Colombian went to see one of his compatriots Jhon Jader Duran.

🚨 The same #Liverpool scout who followed Luis Díaz has gone to see Jhon Jáder Durán (18). ‘The Reds’ already know the conditions and that for €10M #ChicagoFire would let the Colombian go 🇨🇴 👀 Told me that #Lille, #EintrachtFrankfurt and #PSV want the striker pic.twitter.com/dRAsnIwq6G — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) October 3, 2022

The teenage striker enjoyed a strong campaign in America last term, amassing 14 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions).

At 18 years of age it’s a potential signing clearly intended for the future given the swathe of talent already at our disposal.

That being said, we can’t begrudge Julian Ward and his team keeping an eye out for promising talents, particularly when they come so cheaply at £8.7m.

Judging by how much of a hit Diaz has been at Anfield following a switch from the Portuguese top-flight, it’s certainly not a bad idea to keep track of any other exciting prospects coming out of Colombia.

