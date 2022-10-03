(Video) ‘Absolutely obscene’ – Gary Neville blown away by 23-year-old Liverpool star’s ‘ridiculous’ numbers

Gary Neville took time to praise Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘absolutely obscene’ offensive capabilities before pointing out where he felt the No.66 was going wrong defensively.

The Englishman noted that the right-back had already exceeded his total assists tally across four seasons – a remarkable achievement for the 23-year-old.

Whilst the temptation for many pundits will be to batter the Scouser’s defensive contributions (they’re not without criticism) it’s important we don’t lose sight of the fact that the Academy graduate is first and foremost a pioneer who has completely redefined what it means to be a fullback.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"That is ABSOLUTELY OBSCENE" 😱@GNev2 praises Trent-Alexander Arnold's contributions going forward for Liverpool but highlights where the defender could improve defensively 👇 pic.twitter.com/nacFGX61sv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022