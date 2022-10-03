(Video) ‘Surprises me’ – Gary Neville outlines four defending basics Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps getting wrong

Gary Neville remains a big fan of Trent Alexander-Arnold but couldn’t help point out a few areas where he feels the Liverpool star is getting it wrong defensively.

To be completely fair to our No.66, Jurgen Klopp has already admitted that part of his instructions for the right-back involve encouraging him go high up the pitch to support our creative efforts.

That being said, we’ve certainly noticed several occasions this term, most notably against Manchester United and Napoli, where the Academy graduate was far enough back when we were out of possession to have made an impact by properly tracking a runner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"That is ABSOLUTELY OBSCENE" 😱@GNev2 praises Trent-Alexander Arnold's contributions going forward for Liverpool but highlights where the defender could improve defensively 👇 pic.twitter.com/nacFGX61sv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022